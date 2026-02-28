Was Travis Barker in a relationship with Kim Kardashian before marrying her sister?

Did Travis Barker date Kim Kardashian before marrying her sister?

Travis Barker‘s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, has finally revealed why she parted ways with the musician.

On Friday, the former Miss New York made an appearance on Brittany Cartwright’s When Reality Hits podcast, where she claimed that she divorced Travis because of his "inappropriate relationship" with Kim Kardashian.

“I had gotten texts from an anonymous number that Travis and Kim were having an inappropriate relationship,” claimed Shanna. “I divorced for that reason.”

It's worth mentioning here that Travis is now a husband of Kim's sister, Kourtney Kardashian. The two exchanged vows in 2022 and share a 2-year-old son, Rocky.

During the interview, Shanna also shared her feelings about the Kardashian family.

“I just think if certain things like that didn’t happen in the past, it maybe wouldn’t have made the transition into this new family and marriage so complicated,” she added.

When she asked about her co-parenting relationship with Travis' wife, she replied, “At one point in time, I felt it wasn’t respectful."

“At certain times, I felt, ‘Wow, if I had your kids, I wouldn’t be doing some of the s**t you’re doing with my kids,'" continued the model, who shares son Landon, 22, and daughter Alabama, 20, with the Blink 182 drummer.

“I feel like there were some lines that were crossed,” she added. “But you know it is what it is. It’s happened. And I feel like we’ve all moved forward from it now.”

For those unversed, Shanna was married to Travis from 2004 to 2008.