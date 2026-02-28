John F. Kennedy Jr. wife Carolyn Bessette's last minute bridal crisis revealed

Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, the late fashion icon made a dramatic transformation before marrying John F. Kennedy Jr.

The fashion icon's colorist Brad Johns recalled the behind-the-scenes moments from the couple's secret 1996 wedding.

As per Johns Bessette Kennedy wanted to abandon her signature blonde hair for jet black locks just days before the ceremony.

Speaking with People Magazine, Johns recalled, "She came in frantic. I said, 'What's wrong with you?'"

"She said, 'There's just a big thing going on,'" he revealed Bessette Kennedy keeping the wedding secret from him. "She was always going to big events, so every day was a big event. So I said, 'Carolyn, you've been going to big events since you [got together] and you love him, and you look beautiful!'"

"She says, 'No, this is different! No, this is different! Let's just dye something totally different, like maybe black to look different than I looked before," the stylist recalled.

Johns went on to add, "I went, 'I'm not ruining all my work to make you look like Morticia'"

He revealed that he talked her down to the point that she let him do whatever he wanted with her hair, noting that he'd never "seen her that nervous."

"Then I thought to myself, something big is going on with her... but she never told me, I never knew. I never knew," Johns said. "And she thought... If you change your hair color, you're not the person who's nervous looking in the mirror, you're someone else."

Carolyn Bessette Kennedy and John F. Kennedy tied the knot in September 1996. The late couple's love story is being documented in Ryan Murphy's American Love Story.