Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face 'largely unfair' criticism after Jordan trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing criticism following their humanitarian visit to Jordan.

Speaking at A Right Royal Podcast, Russell Myers noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can not avoid criticism regardless of what they do.

He said, "I kind of feel with Harry and Meghan that they’re damned if they do, they're damned if they don't. They have a profile. It's still big business for charities and organisations around the world who will want to work with them."

Adding that the ongoing Jordan issue is because "it is pretty much in the royal family's backyard."

"The royal family have a really close relationship with the Jordanian royal family. We've just seen William in the Middle East as well," the expert added.

Furthermore, Russell noted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their royal roles in 2020, sparked criticism with their visit, but the backlash is "largely unfair."

He said, "I think some of the criticism is largely unfair. They are there with the World Health Organisation. They're not there economically and they're not there to promote a Netflix series."

"Maybe they are. I mean, I don't know if they've got a camera crew following them. Perhaps they are, but what they are doing is they are still using their profile for public good. So I think people need to calm down a little bit," the expert suggested.