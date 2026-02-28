Kaley Cuoco makes honest comparison of 'Big Bang Theory' and 'Charmed' gigs

Kaley Cuoco reveals if 'Big Bang Theory' set was better than 'Charmed'

Kaley Cuoco had completely different experiences filming the Big Bang Theory and Charmed.

"I came into Charmed really not thinking anything other than I got this cool job,” she told The Independent.

"It was intense and difficult," the Flight Attendant star continued. "There were a few people on that show that were wonderful to me, and there were a few people that weren’t. I remember them both very clearly."

She shared what she took from feeling like an outsider at the set of Charmed, saying, "...I remember thinking: ‘I will always make sure every single person feels like they’re part of the group’. Because there’s nothing worse than feeling outside of it, especially on a set when everyone is cliquey and has been together for so long, and there’s a comfort level. When someone new comes into that, it’s tough."

Her experience of filming the Big Bang Theory alongside costars Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and more was completely different.

She gsuhed, "It was lightning in a bottle, and a very special moment in time that people love to this day, and will hopefully love forever. I learnt so much from Big Bang as an actor, as a human, as a businesswoman."

However, Cuoco admitted that there were ups and downs in the dynamic of the cast and she tried her best to keep the group tight knit.

"I was constantly trying to keep this group together desperately, and we all really did love each other, but it was 12 years," she said. "There were ups and downs. I did a lot of hand-holding, and I think I did the best that I could. But, you know, these kinds of shows... it was an explosion of money and fame and became something so much bigger than any of us could have imagined. So of course there was a little bit of drama."

Kaley Cuoco is currently promoting her new mystery series Vanished, in which she costars with Sam Claflin.