Tyrian case hearing against Imran adjourned

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Friday, April 8, 2022. — Instagram/Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The hearing of Imran Khan’s disqualification case for not mentioning his alleged daughter, Tyrian White, in his nomination papers was adjourned by a larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday.

The hearing of the case was not held due to the judge being on leave.

Meanwhile, the IHC postponed the hearing of various petitions filed for the recovery of missing persons and appeals of the Ministry of Defence in the case of missing persons.