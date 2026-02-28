Photo: Sarah Ferguson's hidden trait exposed as expert dismantles shadow side to her personality

Sarah Ferguson has majorly retreated from the public eye following her the release of Epstein files last years

As fans will be aware, Fergusion, also called "Fergie," has been under cover ever since the first load of documents from the Epstein files were released.

Meanwhile, royal author Ingrid Seward has shared her two cents about the British royal in a new chat with The Mirror. Reportedly, she first met Ferguson, before her 1986 wedding to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Giving insights into her youth, the author heaped praise for Ferguson saying she has a "massively endearing type of personality."

However, due to her troublesome childhood she has a shadow side to her personality as well and cane become very insecure.

"I would describe as incredibly warm and friendly," she began.

"Shortly after I first met her, we attended the Guards Polo Club cocktail party, which used to be held at the Barton Hotel once a year and Prince Charles, as he was then, always used to go."

She continued, "She took me over to meet her father and said, “Dad will introduce you to Prince Charles”, which he did. So she was very thoughtful too. I always saw her in a crowd of people, and she always displayed a very endearing personality and was very, very social. I suppose she still is.”

"I did quite a lot with her early in her marriage, but then I did something to upset her... and she can blank you after that."

Moving forward, Seward mentioned that " because her mother left, there is a sort of basic something missing there, I don’t quite know how to describe it. “

“There is something missing in her personality. She's so insecure, which is probably at the root of many of her behaviours."