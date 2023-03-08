Bodies of seven Pakistanis who died in shipwreck arrive

LAHORE: The bodies of seven Pakistanis who drowned after a shipwreck near Italy reached Lahore on Tuesday.
The Pakistani authorities made arrangements for the repatriation. The bodies, including of a woman football player from Balochistan, reached Lahore via Tunis and Jeddah, by a Saudi Airlines flight. The bodies were then shifted to Gujrat.
A sailboat, carrying 180 to 200 migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia and several other countries to Europe, crashed into rocks amid stormy weather near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.
Later, in another incident, seven Pakistanis lost their lives in a migrant ship sinking near Libya the same day.
