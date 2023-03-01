Pakistan hockey player Shahida Raza drowns in Italy boat accident

KARACHI: Pakistan women’s hockey player Shahida Raza was among the 64 people who drowned in a boat accident off the coast of Italy the other day.

Shahida, also known as Chinttu in her circles, represented Pakistan in hockey at the international level. She also played football at the domestic level.

The athlete from Quetta was going through a difficult phase in her life as a single mother after divorce, according to sources close to her family.

And in order to secure a better future, Shahida chose the path of migrating to Europe illigally.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Vice President Shehla Raza and PH Women Wing Secretary Tanzila Amir Cheema and other people associated with hockey expressed sorrow over her death.