Wednesday March 08, 2023
LDA DG transferred

By Our Correspondent
March 08, 2023

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan has left the charge of his post here on Tuesday. He was appointed as DG LDA on August 2, 2022 and was transferred by the Punjab government on March 7, 2023. The Punjab government has given additional charge of LDA DG to Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

