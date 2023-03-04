PO Umar Shahzad held from UAE

LAHORE:Punjab Police with the help of Interpol and FIA arrested a proclaimed offender killer Umar Shahzad from United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the details, Umar Shehzad had fled abroad after the brutal murder incident in Sialkot in 2018, for which a Red Notice was issued with the help of Interpol and after a long effort, the said proclaimed offender was arrested. FIA has handed over the proclaimed offender to Sialkot Police at Lahore Airport.

It may be noted here that after canceling the passports of fugitive proclaimed offenders abroad, they are being brought back with the cooperation of FIA and Interpol and during the last few days, six heinous proclaimed offenders have been arrested from different countries and transferred to Pakistan.