Jan 23 power breakdown: PM orders action against guilty officials for ‘human, technical error’

PM Shehbaz Sharif photographed on September 27. PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed the Power Division to hold departmental action after the findings of an inquiry report held human and technical error responsible for the countrywide power breakdown on January 23.

The prime minister gave the order as the inquiry report was presented in the cabinet meeting.

Shehbaz said the nation was awaiting strict action against those responsible for the incident that left the country in a power blackout for several hours.

The inquiry report also said that an abnormal increase in the frequency of alternative current lines tripped the automatic security system of power plants.

It also said that the Kot Addu power plant had the facility of black start; however, due to the expiry of the plant contract, it could not be made operational.

Black start is a procedure to recover from a total or partial shutdown of the transmission system which has caused an extensive loss of supplies.

The prime minister ordered the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to line the power system with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA).

It was proposed to the federal cabinet that a special police force be deployed in areas with 60 percent and more line losses.

The prime minister directed the constitution of a special cabinet committee to finalise a strategy to end line losses, theft of electricity and solarization of tube wells.

Meanwhile, the prime minister Thursday felicitated Bola Ahmed Tinubu on winning the presidential election of Nigeria.

“My felicitations to Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in Nigeria’s presidential election,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said Pakistan and Nigeria had maintained cordial ties that will see an upward momentum, particularly in areas of defence, trade and economy. “My best wishes to the President-elect,” he said.