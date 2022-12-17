PM Shehbaz Sharif photographed on September 27. PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday decided to unveil a massive relief package for the people to cushion them against the rising inflation.

According to credible sources in the government, the prime minister said the PTI-led former government exposed the people to record price hike and inflation and it was his government’s top priority to provide them with relief.

The premier also directed preparation of a special package for the youth and assigned the task to the ministries concerned.

The premier directed the ministers to keep the youth welfare atop their priorities. He said the need of the hour was to save the youth from disappointment and despondency and guide them towards positive and constructive activities.

The premier also suggested the ministries concerned to take steps for providing relief to the consumers from the inflated gas and power bills.

Shehbaz also directed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to ensure availability of resources for the relief package.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), Shehbaz Friday directed the party leaders to highlight the economic achievements of the coalition government in all public meetings to counter the PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s narrative that the government had failed to deliver.

He emphasised the need to extend maximum relief to the masses.

The federal government Thursday announced Rs10 per litre decrease in the petroleum prices to provide relief to the people.

The premier said the economic policies of the previous government (PTI) had brought Pakistan to the verge of default but the coalition government took drastic measures to prevent the crisis.

He directed the party leaders to highlight the difference between the measures taken by the PDM and PTI governments to provide relief to the inflation-stricken people.

The premier also asked them to counter the PTI narrative that the country was going to default.

Meanwhile, the PMLN is set to organise workers’ conventions in Kasur, Sheikhupura and Swat.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique and Malik Ahmed Khan will address the gatherings in Kasur, while Mian Javed Latif and others will address a convention in Sheikhupura. Amir Muqam will lead a convention in Swat.

The prime minister also chaired a meeting on investment opportunities for overseas Pakistanis in the housing sector, particularly in Islamabad.

Senior officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on the issue.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Advisor to the Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to the PM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, CDA chairman and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The prime minister issued directives for introduction of housing societies and construction of residential buildings for overseas Pakistanis quipped with modern facilities.

He also directed selection of experienced and reputed experts for the housing projects and maintained that there should be proper marketing projects.

Shehbaz also warned that there would be no compromise on the quality of development projects which should be completed before the deadline.

Meanwhile, the premier said Dec 16 terror attack on the APS, Peshawar was a day for the nation to close their ranks in their fight against terrorism and a message to the international community that Pakistan had rendered unprecedented sacrifices against the scourge of terrorism.

In a tweet, he said the fight was on against this monster of terrorism and it will continue till its extermination root and branch.

He said Dec 16 reminded the nation of pain and suffering that befell the nation when terrorists attached the Army Public School (APS), Peshawar.

“Today is the day to express our reverence for the APS martyrs and share the grief with their families. The Pakistani nation will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs,” the tweet said.