Agriculture package for flood victims being implemented, says minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that the Punjab government has given a relief package to the flood-affected farmers of South Punjab from its own resources. Talking to a visiting delegation on Sunday, he added, apart from the construction of their houses, the loss of crops had also been compensated.
He was talking to Chris Argent, Head of Business Stability, Asia Pacific, Syngenta who met him to discuss issues related to agriculture sector. Company Head of Business Stability and Crop Production Development Tausaf-ul-Haq, Regulatory Manager Faisal Bashir and Assistant Manager Business Stability and Communication Afzan Munir were also present.
Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi appreciated agriculture company contribution in providing quality seed and crop protection products to the farmers of Punjab, which is giving farmers better price for their crops. On this occasion, Chris Argent appraised the provincial minister that their company would continue its efforts for the availability of soil's fertility and conducive environment for the cultivation of major crops, which is yielding substantial results.
