Nadra rolls out personal data protection service

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development to further protect the privacy of citizens' data, Nadra has rolled out the Nadra Ijazat Aap Ki service, a revolutionary initiative that puts citizens in charge of their personal data. This cutting-edge service will enable citizens to give their consent before verification of the CNIC, ensuring that their sensitive data is protected and secure at all times.

Nadra said it guarantees the confidentiality of citizens' data by taking effective measures to protect it. Now, by giving citizens real and effective ownership and restricting unauthorized access, the authority has taken an unprecedented step. Introducing a multi-layered control mechanism is a testament to Nadra’s dedication to ID management from traditional security protocols to a digital consent regime, the authority said.

Chairman Nadra Tariq Malik, while launching the service, said that consent management is a digital mechanism in line with his vision to protect citizens' privacy and strengthen data security. “Your data is your personal property, and just like your physical property, citizens from now onwards are empowered to control access and protect data against misuse or unwarranted use,” Malik said.

“We are moving from a world where data is used against people to a digital realm to empower the citizens and give ownership rights of their own data. Citizen’s data is not for sale, it is a valuable asset, and Nadra protects it passionately. Informed consent will be required from citizens to use personal data as a product or service provider from now on,” said Tariq Malik.

From March 2, all verification transactions will require a 6-digit passcode sent to the citizens’ registered mobile numbers to seek their consent to proceed ahead with data sharing. A pin number will be presented for authentication and will be deemed as the citizen’s consent to get his/her ID number verified by Nadra.

Nadra collects citizens’ mobile numbers at the time of registration for the ID card. The authority has also launched an SMS service <8009>, enabling citizens to enrol their mobile numbers. Citizens can send a text message containing their 13-digit ID card number on a short code <8009> to enrol their mobile number with Nadra. In response, Nadra will send a confirmation message to verify that the enrollment is successful.

Tariq Malik further emphasized the need for citizens to remain vigilant in protecting their personal information and urged them to take all necessary precautions to prevent identity theft and fraud. By keeping their mobile numbers updated with Nadra and being cautious about sharing their personal information, citizens can play a vital role in safeguarding their data privacy and preventing unauthorized access to their sensitive information.