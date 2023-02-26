Central control room to be set up for Digital Census

LAHORE : District Administration has decided to setup a central control room to monitor the 7th Digital Census operations starting from next month.

DC Lahore Rafia Haider while chairing a meeting of the departments concerned to finalise all arrangements of the 7th Digital Census here on Saturday directed to setup Censes Support Office in all offices of ACs.

She ordered the health department to provide staff details engaged in census operation and representatives of all the departments concerned including Nadra will perform their duties in Censes Support Office in AC offices. She directed representatives of ADC (Finance), all ACs, Pakistan Bureau of States, Police, Cantt, LG, Health and Education department to perform their respective duties. She ordered to deploy additional police staff with census teams in areas with security concerns and fix special days for census of homeless and nomads.