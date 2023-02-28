‘All registered labourers must be issued Mazdoor cards by May 1’

The remaining labourers in the province who are registered with the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (Sessi) must be issued Benazir Mazdoor Cards (BMCs) by May 1, said Saeed Ghani on Monday.

The labour and human resources minister said this during a meeting with National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman Tariq Malik. Ghani noted that the issuance of BMCs to labourers registered with Sessi is going on at a fast pace.

He urged Nadra to work with large industrial units, their labour colonies and representative associations of industrialists to speed up the issuance of BMCs so that labourers can be facilitated to the maximum extent possible.

The minister was informed that over 88,000 labourers in the province have been enrolled by Nadra, and 60,665 of them have been issued with BMCs, while the authority has printed over 70,700 cards.

Ghani suggested that Nadra send its teams to the industrial areas also on weekly holidays to speed up the enrolment of labourers for the issuance of BMCs. Similarly, he said, Nadra teams should visit the labour colonies of industries to complete the task of the issuance of BMCs in the shortest time possible. He asked Sessi officials to accompany Nadra officials to meet the office-bearers of the representative associations of industrialists in the province to get their assistance for the speedy enrolment of labourers for the issuance of BMCs.

Ghani requested Malik to establish enrolment desks at the dispensaries and hospitals being run by Sessi. Malik assured him that all the required steps will be taken to accelerate the issuance of BMCs. The Nadra chairman also said that more enrolment desks will be established, and registration teams will be sent to Sessi-run hospitals, industries and labour colonies.