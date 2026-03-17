Encyclopedia Britannica sues OpenAI over alleged use of its content for AI training
Britannica and its Merriam-Webster subsidiary have sued OpenAI in Manhattan federal court for allegedly misusing their reference materials to train its artificial intelligence models
As artificial intelligence AI is ruling over every sector, it also often face scrutiny over using different domains without following proper set of rules or important guardrails.
Recently encyclopedia Britannica and its Merriam-Webster subsidiary have sued OpenAI in Manhattan federal court for allegedly misusing their reference materials to train its artificial intelligence models.
Britannica said in the complaint, filed on Friday that Microsoft-backed OpenAI used its online articles and encyclopedia and dictionary entries to teach its flagship chatbot ChatGPT to respond to human prompts and "cannibalized" Britannica's web traffic with AI-generated summaries of its content.
"Our models empower innovation, and are trained on publicly available data and grounded in fair use," an OpenAI spokesperson said on Monday in response to the lawsuit.
The case is one of many high-stakes lawsuits filed by copyright owners including authors and news outlets against tech companies for using their material to train AI systems without permission. Britannica filed a related lawsuit against artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI last year that is still ongoing.
AI companies have argued that their systems make fair use of copyrighted content by transforming it into something new.
Britannica's lawsuit said that OpenAI unlawfully copied nearly 100,000 of its articles to train GPT large language models.
The complaint said that ChatGPT produces "near-verbatim" copies of Britannica's encyclopedia entries, dictionary definitions and other content, diverting users who would otherwise visit its websites.
The English language general encyclopedia also requested an unspecified amount of monetary damages and a court order blocking the alleged infringement.
Britannica also accused OpenAI of infringing its trademarks by implying that it has permission to reproduce its material and wrongfully citing Britannica in false AI "hallucinations."
-
Samsung shares rise after Nvidia tie-up on new AI chips in latest partnership
-
Apple rolls out new AirPods Max headphones with advanced features, including 'Live transmission'
-
Nvidia set to reveal new chips, advance AI software at Nvidia GTC megaconference
-
US mayors raise concerns over AI data centres
-
THOR AI stuns scientists by solving century-old Physics problem in seconds
-
AI use among US doctors surges, survey finds
-
Inside TikTok-Meta algorithm war: How the race for engagement is putting users at risk
-
Global push grows for ‘Human-Made’ labels as AI use expand