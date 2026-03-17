Aden Holloway in police crosshairs again in 2026 as he faces felony drug charges
Aden Holloway's arrest comes just days before his team is set to play in the NCAA tournament
For Aden Holloway, 2026 is proving to be a year of controversy as he has been arrested over a felony drug charge.
The shocking announcement by the authorities comes just four days before Alabama Crimson Tide – Holloway's team – is set to play in the NCAA tournament.
West Alabama Narcotics Task Force agents searched a property near Alabama's campus and "recovered more than a pound of marijuana, paraphernalia and cash."
Stephanie Taylor, who is the Tuscaloosa County police spokesperson, arrested the basketball player on Monday. $5,000 was set as his bond after he was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana. In addition, he was also charged with failure to affix a tax stamp.
But a report on ESPN said it is unclear whether he is still in jail. However, in Alabama law, the drug charge can send Holloway to up to 10 years in prison if proven, with a fine of $15,000.
However, it is not the first time he has recently found himself in police crosshairs. Last week, he was stopped by campus police.
Meanwhile, Alabama Crime Tide is set to face off against Hofstra on Friday at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa.
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