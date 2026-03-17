Kylie Jenner gets ‘cold shoulder’ from Timothée Chalamet sisters

Timothée Chalamet’s sister, Pauline, is not a fan of Kylie Jenner, it is conjectured.

The makeup mogul seemingly had an unpleasant interaction with her beau’s sister at the Oscars, says body language expert Susan Constantine.

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“Pauline dismissed Kylie quickly, Constantine shares. “Kylie, while seated, was taken by surprise but showed genuine interest by making eye contact and brows raised.”

Kylie was seemingly given “the non-verbal cold shoulder,” noting Pauline appeared “impersonal, dismissive and disingenuous.”

“Pauline’s body language swiftly shifted away from Kylie,” Constantine noted, as she described her “nonverbal smug.”

“Pauline’s body language also showed hesitation before the faux hug.”

Internet was quick to share its two cents about Kylie’s relationship with Pauline, noting: “The sister doesn’t like Kylie,”

“That was a weird moment. Can tell she’s not a Kylie fan,” another added.

“The fakest interaction I’ve ever seen,” a third noted.