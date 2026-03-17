Meghan Markle ready to move forward without Prince Harry?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly prepare for separate professional path as insiders revealed that the Duchess of Sussex may no longer need her husband, the Duke of Sussex in next big move.

Sources have recently revealed that Harry may be stepping back from entertainment-focused projects, while Meghan is determined to continue building lifestyle brand.

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The source told a British media, "Harry has not taken this setback with Netflix well, it has tipped him over the edge and he’s now saying he’s done with the whole entertainment industry; he’s over it."

"But Meghan is nowhere near ready to quit. In her eyes this is just a setback, a devastating one for sure, but it’s not the end of the world. She’s dusting herself off and coming up with a game plan to forge ahead," they added.

Furthermore, sources revealed that if Prince Harry doesn't want to push through, Meghan Markle will not be forcing him. In fact, she is "relieved" to be doing this solo.

"She insists that she still has plenty of well-connected friends promising to help her so there’s no reason she can’t continue to produce projects she believes in. Trying to drag Harry along and force him into that world does not appeal to her, she’d rather he does his own thing and there’s really no need for Harry to be involved," the tipster told the outlet.

Adding, "The same goes for her brand, it’s her baby, she’s the one that puts in the hours and has this huge vision for it. The last thing she wants is to feel she's dragging Harry along against his will."

This comes amid renewed scrutiny over the future of her partnership with Netflix. "Meghan is extremely proud so of course it’s upsetting for her that people are trying to write her off as a failure. But she’s adamant it’s not true, she says the whole situation is being blown way out of proportion."

"In her view, it’s the same old story, people just love to find fault with her. There’s no denying that the situation isn’t ideal, but the way she tells it the relationship with Netflix is far from over. Regardless, of how bad it is, or isn’t, Meghan’s determined to keep pushing forward. She’s never been someone who gives up easily, if anything this has just lit a fire under her to work harder," an insider revealed to the outlet.