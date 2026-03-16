Meghan Markle celebrates spring with a rare glimpse into her life
Meghan Markle shares intimate floral moments in new behind-the-scenes video
Meghan Markle offered a glimpse into her life as she welcomes spring season.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex posted video clips of freshly arranged blooms and garden picked flowers.
In the first video clip, Meghan can be seen arranging pink roses in a vase on an outdoor wooden table with Prince Harry complimenting from behind the camera.
"It's beautiful," the Duke of Sussex said, to which Meghan responded with "thanks." However, she shared a close-up image of pastel flowers in a next snap.
Meghan tore some beautiful hanging purple blossoms in the next video. Meanwhile, another video clip showed chickens running in the garden with Princess Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter trying to pet them.
In the final video, Meghan shared a clip of herself reading They Bloom Because of You by Jessica Urlichs.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to the US.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in California with their children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The former Suits actress often share glimpse from her life on social media.
However, the couple maintain their children's privacy and keep their faces hidden in public photos.
It is pertinent to mention that this glimpse comes ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to Australia.
Harry and Meghan are reportedly set to be under the spotlight as they prepare for their trip, which has already drawn comparisons to an unofficial royal tour.
-
Meghan Markle takes matters into her own hands going ‘gung-ho’: ‘People just love to find fault'
-
King Charles DID have a conversation with Andrew on Jeffrey Epstein: Here’s what happened
-
King Charles comes under fire now that York family scandal exposes his biggest shortfall
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in ‘frenzy’ as Waleses plan U.S trip
-
King Charles will not allow shamed Andrew at his ‘funeral’
-
Queen Elizabeth II was most ‘iconic’ Royal to photograph, says expert
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to take their ‘married names’ for quitting Royal titled
-
Queen Camilla facialist spills top beauty secret