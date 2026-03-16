Meghan Markle celebrates spring with a rare glimpse into her life

Meghan Markle offered a glimpse into her life as she welcomes spring season.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex posted video clips of freshly arranged blooms and garden picked flowers.

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In the first video clip, Meghan can be seen arranging pink roses in a vase on an outdoor wooden table with Prince Harry complimenting from behind the camera.

"It's beautiful," the Duke of Sussex said, to which Meghan responded with "thanks." However, she shared a close-up image of pastel flowers in a next snap.

Meghan tore some beautiful hanging purple blossoms in the next video. Meanwhile, another video clip showed chickens running in the garden with Princess Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter trying to pet them.

Meghan Markle shares intimate floral moments in new behind-the-scenes video

In the final video, Meghan shared a clip of herself reading They Bloom Because of You by Jessica Urlichs.

Meghan Markle celebrates spring with a rare glimpse into her life

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in California with their children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The former Suits actress often share glimpse from her life on social media.

However, the couple maintain their children's privacy and keep their faces hidden in public photos.

It is pertinent to mention that this glimpse comes ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to Australia.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly set to be under the spotlight as they prepare for their trip, which has already drawn comparisons to an unofficial royal tour.



