Meghan Markle mistake as Aussies are ‘miffed’ over Royal tour
Meghan Markle could irritate locals with new fake Royal tour.
Meghan Markle ‘miffs’ Australians with upcoming tour.
The Duchess of Sussex is set to tick off the locals ahead of her fauxi-royal tour.
Speaking about how Meghan’s tour could go wrong, expert Chris Riches writes for Express: “If you want to travel the world without being hauled over the coals for your carbon footprint, follow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and embark on a faux-royal tour.”
He adds: “Now royal experts have warned that if Harry and Meghan think love and goodwill are there for them this time, they could be sorely mistaken.”
“The timing will not help heal Harry's rift with his father or his brother Prince William, as the Sussexes' jaunt clashes with King Charles' official State Visit to the US next month.
“Aussie locals may also be miffed by worrying claims that Meghan is set to appear at a women-only weekend retreat in Sydney, with tickets starting at a staggering £1,400 per person,” he noted.
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