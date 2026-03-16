Prince Harry, Meghan Markle score huge win against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor?

Andrew Moubtbatten-Windsor has finally given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the one thing they were previously unable to manage, and that is to not be the front story on every tabloid and news agency.

The couple have ‘managed’ this because of the media frenzy that erupted after his uncle’s connection to a child sex offender was unearthed. Following that he was also accused of misconduct while in public office.

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Royal reporter Jasmine Carey for Express UK even goes as far as to write, that Andrew has effectively “launched a wrecking ball through the institution.”

She also did not end there, instead she said, “while Andrew may be hiding away at his temporary Wood Farm home on the Sandringham Estate, feeling sorry for himself and potentially having lost some of the relationships he shared with his royal relatives for good, Harry and Meghan must be laughing.”

Reason being the lack of negative media attention because instead of that, “the news around the couple is simply focused on their upcoming visit to Australia and updates on Meghan’s brand As Ever - the kind of content the couple no doubt want to be in the papers.”

Before signing off she said, “this could mean that the couple have an opportunity to redeem themselves in the eyes of the British public, and potentially even creep back into the royal fold if they wanted to.” But “whether they want to or will is another debate altogether.”