King Charles makes surprising move during visit in Manchester

King Charles took part in a hands-on task during his latest visit in Manchester.

Attending the launch of Circularity in Practice at Renew Hub, the initiative that focuses on reducing waste by encouraging reuse, the monarch took part in restoring a chair himself.

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The official Instagram handle of the royal family posted a video clip from King Charles' visit.

The details shared in the caption revealed, "At the Renew Hub in Manchester, The King attended the launch of Circularity in Practice."

It further read, "Delivered by a taskforce of leading UK businesses, the initiative aims to reduce, reuse, repurpose and remanufacture building materials and household goods, avoiding the unnecessary additional use of natural resources."

"His Majesty was shown donated and salvaged items awaiting refurbishment - and even had a go at restoring a chair!" the caption concluded.

The event reflects on the King's long-lasting interest in environment issues and sustainable practices.

It focused on repurposing and remanufacturing building materials and household goods rather than relying on new natural resources.