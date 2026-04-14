Prince Harry, Meghan Markle begin Australia visit with little public buzz

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have touched down in Melbourne for a four-day non-royal tour to Australia.

However, a report by The Mirror suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip appears to be receiving a muted response from the public.

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Harry and Meghan landed early Tuesday after flying from Los Angeles and were escorted from the airport through a private exit before heading to scheduled engagements focused on veterans, children’s welfare, mental health and sport across Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.

Their itinerary does not include public walkabouts due to security concerns and logistical costs.

However, BBC interviewed residents in Sydney who were not really excited to have Harry and Meghan in the country.

"I really think they need to step up and do more for the general public and finish this ongoing feud with their family, which is to be honest becoming pretty boring,” one person said.

Another added, "I wasn't aware they were coming to Australia at all. I haven't seen anything on the news."

"They are very much about self-promotion. They are probably my least favourite royals, let's put it that way," a third person said.

A woman noted, "Can I be honest and tell you I really don't think of them at all.”