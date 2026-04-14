Meghan Markle serves major fashion goals as Sussexes' royal tour continues in Australia

Meghan Markle serves fashion goals as she and Prince Harry make their second stop in Australia as they visited the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum in Southbank.

The Duchess of Sussex turned heads as she stepped out hand-in-hand with the Duke in a refined suede ensemble after their visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement

Meghan wore khaki suede utility cocoon bomber by St. Agni and completed the look with a chunky knit and a suede skirt from the same brand and styled her hair in a neat bun.

Reports claimed that the couple arrived in the Land Down Under via a commercial flight and made their first stop at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.

Harry and Meghan interacted with patients at the facility and received a warm welcome at the hospital with people sharing positive comments about the couple.

Speaking on their visit, Professor Christine Kilpatrick AO who serves as Board Chair of The Royal Children's Hospital said, “Look around and you can see the crowds of people, the smiles on their faces and what it means to them.”

“Everyone is absolutely delighted,” she continued. “You can’t measure the morale boost, but it is palpable.”

"Many of these patients have been here for quite some time and are often very frequent visitors to the hospital, a joy like this is wonderful for them.”