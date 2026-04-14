Prince William to take strict approach: 'Not a time to be soft'

Prince William is reportedly frustrated with his cancer-stricken father King Charles’ changing stance over his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

According to a report by Examiner, the Prince of Wales was not in favour of inviting the sister to the Royal Ascot due to the ongoing scandal over their parents, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s past ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

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A source told the publication that William feels Charles is getting emotional when it comes to his nieces and not thinking about the bigger picture.

They said, “William feels like he is being undermined at every turn and says Charles is letting sentiment get in the way of doing what needs to be done.”

“He understands his father wants peace and for everyone to get along, especially given everything he is dealing with health-wise,” the source added.

“But from William’s point of view, this is not the time to be soft.”

At the time it was reported that Beatrice and Eugenie has been invited to Royal Ascot, a source said that Charles believes his brother's daughters should not be judged on their parent's "sins."

"All the signs are they're not being judged on the sins of the parents," the insider told The Sun.

However, not only William but Kate Middleton is also said to be keeping Beatrice and Eugenie at arms length.