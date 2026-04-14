Prince Philip mocked Meghan Markle with disrespectful moniker
Prince Philip was always suspicious of Meghan Markle‘s existence in the Royal Family
Prince Philip had a distasteful name for his grandson‘s wife Meghan Markle.
The former Duke of Edinburgh, who attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding at St George’s Chapel, often referred to her as ‘The American,’ reveals royal author Hugo Vickers.
It is also added that Prince Philip largely compared Meghan Markle to the likes of Wallis Simpson, wife of former king Edward VIII.
Speaking about his views, Royal author Ingrid Seward reveals: "He wasn't simply referring to the fact that both were pencil-slim, dark-haired and glamorous American divorcees.”
She added: "I think Prince Philip was very canny about people and he didn't always see the bad in them, he tried to see the good in them.
"I think he just couldn't get away from the fact [of the] similarities between Meghan and Harry and Edward and Mrs Simpson.
"There are so many similarities which is why he used to call her The Duchess of Windsor, I mean not to her face,” she noted.
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