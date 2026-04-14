Lions Gate Bridge reopens after police incident causes full closure and major delays in Vancouver
The Vancouver Police Department said it was supporting West Vancouver police during the response
The Lions Gate Bridge has reopened in both directions after a police incident forced a full closure on Monday evening.
According to 1130 NewsRadio, the bridge was shut down at around 7:55 PM as officers responded to the situation.
“Currently, VPD is assisting West Vancouver with an incident on the bridge,” Const. Megan Lui told 1130 NewsRadio.
The Vancouver Police Department said it was supporting West Vancouver police during the response.
Witnesses reported seeing multiple police vehicles heading towards the bridge, while a helicopter was also observed hovering above the area.
Traffic data from DriveBC showed the bridge reopened shortly before 8:50 PM, ending the closure after nearly an hour.
Authorities have not yet provided further details about the nature of the incident.
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