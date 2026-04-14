Flash flood warning issued in Michigan as storms, snowmelt and heavy rain raise flooding concerns

A flash flood warning remains in effect across parts of northern Michigan as heavy rain, melting snow and incoming storms continue to raise flooding concerns.

According to the National Weather Service, multiple rounds of rain are expected through Wednesday, increasing the risk of rising rivers, stream overflow and lowland flooding.

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Officials say a flood watch is in place across the entire region, driven by a combination of snowmelt and additional rainfall.

Flash flood warnings remain active along the Au Sable River near Mio and downstream areas, as well as along the Manistee River, where water releases from dams have intensified conditions.

A broader flood warning is also in effect until April 19 for areas in Emmet and Cheboygan counties within the Cheboygan River basin.

Forecasters warn that another round of heavy rain and possible severe thunderstorms will arrive Monday night.

Storms are expected to move in from Wisconsin and reach northern Michigan later in the evening.

The greatest risk of severe weather is forecast for areas south and west of a Traverse City to Clare line, where large hail and strong winds are possible. Elsewhere, periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected overnight.

Conditions are expected to improve later in the week, although more rain is forecast for Saturday, followed by a potential return to colder weather and snow showers by Sunday.