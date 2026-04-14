Prince Harry and Meghan Markle think Australia is ‘blueprint’ for future tours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are using their upcoming trip to Australia as a steppingstone to more quasi royal tours.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are expected to arrive in the country later this month wanted to achieve utmost success from their brand point of view.

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"It is a significant joint tour and could prove to be a blueprint for future tours together of this type," the source told TheSun.

Earlier, a spokesman for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Australia to take part in a number of private, business and philanthropic engagements.”

This comes as Meghan Markle is silently working to expand her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Writing for Woman and Home, royal expert Emily Andrews says Meghan has been “pushing to do more as As Ever has grown exponentially over the past 12 months.”

“One of her team told me, 'Netflix do sell merchandise [for hits] like Bridgerton or Squid Game, but it's only a side hustle to them,” Andrews revealed.