Simone Ashley makes bombshell confession about 'Bridgerton' costar Jonathan Bailey

Simone Ashley opened up about her relationship with her co-star Jonathan Bailey in Bridgerton.

For those unaware, Ashley played the role of Kathani "Kate", Viscountess Bridgerton (née Sharma), wife of Anthony and mother of Edmund Bridgerton II and wife of Lord Anthony Bridgerton, 9th Viscount Bridgerton, in the show. The second season focused on her romance with Lord Anthony (Bailey).

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In the recent episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, Ashley opened up about her bond with Bailey, sharing the fact that he taught her how to make Bridgerton a priority.

She said, “He set a great example of — for lack of a better word — the loyalty to the show. It is a show about family and returning home and returning to the family. I think a lot of people follow that suit.”

The 31-year-old English actress emphasized that she “learned a lot” from Bailey. Referring to season 5, she added, “Now when we go back, there is that environment of coming home and feeling like we’re part of a family. I can only comment on what me and Johnny have done. We just really make sure that our schedules can just make it work.”

It is pertinent to mention that Netflix has officially renewed Bridgerton for a fifth season and some of the episodes are being filmed outside London. However, the show might release sometime in 2027 or 2028; however, it does not have a release date yet.