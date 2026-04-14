King Charles ‘could not bear’ to sit with Princess Diana towards end of his marriage

King Charles reportedly felt deeply trapped in his marital life with Princess Diana.

His Majesty who took over the British royal throne back in 2022 felt great disconnect with late princess Diana and admitted to have felt like a prisoner in his own life.

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In book My Mother and I, royal expert Ingrid Seward revealed: “By his own admission, Charles was not very good at positive thinking. He was, he complained, 'a prisoner' in his own life. And he did what he always did when faced with a situation he could not control—he walked away from it."

"Camilla was always there for him and didn't depend on him for anything, so when things got too much, he just drove the half hour to Middlewick House in Wiltshire for a few hours with Camilla," Seward shared about the King’s current wife. "It was an escape."

Seward wrote: “He couldn't bear to sit with Diana any more, a member of the Highgrove staff recalls. Diana slammed doors, kicked walls, and burst into tears, her frustration and anger so out of control that they were, according to the Highgrove household, 'frightening.'"