Weather warning: three possible tornadoes reported as severe storms hit southern Minnesota

Severe storms triggered a weather tornado warning across southern Minnesota on Monday, bringing possible tornadoes, large hail and heavy rain to several communities.

According to the National Weather Service, there were three confirmed reports of tornadoes during the state’s first major severe weather event of the 2026 season.

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Storms began developing shortly after 4:00PM and moved across southern and southeastern Minnesota before reaching parts of western Wisconsin later in the evening.

One tornado was reported west of Amboy, where it remained on the ground for around 20 minutes and caused damage to a farm outbuilding. Another was spotted near the town of Truman, with footage captured by FOX Weather.

The storms also brought widespread hail, with some areas reporting stones as large as three inches in diameter.

The National Weather Service said the most intense activity was concentrated in far southern parts of the state, with damaging winds and hail posing the main threats as the system moved through.

Despite the intensity of the storms, officials reported no significant injuries. By 9:45 PM, authorities confirmed that all warnings had ended and the immediate threat had passed.