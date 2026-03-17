President Trump reveals good news about GOP lawmaker Neal Dunn whom he 'liked'

President Donald Trump on Republican lawmaker Neal Dunn: 'He would be dead by June'

President Donald Trump, in a recent press conference, revealed a positive update on the Republican lawmaker Neal Dunn, who he said was suffering from heart disease.



Though the US congressman did not reveal details about his diagnosis yet, the POTUS, with House Speaker Mike Johnson beside him, said he had only months to live.

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After the startling revelation, Trump added that he personally intervened and helped the 73-year-old get surgery.

“He would be dead by June,” he said, adding, "This was a heart problem." Before adding that he liked him and he needed his vote.

“He called to say that he was terminal, really bad heart. There’s nothing they can do. I said, ‘That’s bad.’ Number one, it was bad because I liked him. Number two, it was bad because I needed his vote.”

Neal Dunn

When the president shared the US Congressman's diagnosis, Johnson – who sat alongside him – added, “OK, that wasn’t public. But yeah, OK. It was grim, that’s what I was going to say.”

Regarding his health, the speaker who had lunch with the president and the Kennedy Center board members in the East Room of the White House said, “The man has a new lease on life.

According to CNN, GOP leaders have been cautious in not publicly weighing in on Dunn's health. As Republicans are heading a House with the smallest margin since before WW2.

However, Dunn's office, though it said little about his condition, has explicitly stated that the lawmaker will not leave office early despite his health challenges.