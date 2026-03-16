King Charles makes key call on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ahead of 'faux royal tour'

King Charles has reached a conclusion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare for their upcoming Australia visit, the monarch is said to be ignoring their trip for some reason.

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Royal expert claims that Charles has a lot more things to worry about except for the Sussexes' movements.

Ingrid Seward claimed, "I think they are lucky they were in the Middle East a few weeks ago and they are not there now. They are obviously trying to promote themselves, and they need to keep a high profile in order to make money."

"He's [Charles] got plenty of other things to worry about," Ingrid noted, referring to the ongoing stress for King Charles due to his brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's past links to Jeffrey Epstein.

"They do what they like up to a point. I think he has got more important things to worry about than what Harry and Meghan are doing at this moment," the expert added.

It is pertinent to mention that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor was also arrested last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Ex-Prince and the Duke of York was also stripped of his titles and honours by his brother, King Charles.