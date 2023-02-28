Standard Chartered launches internship programme for differently-abled persons

Karachi: Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL), continuing with its contribution towards economic empowerment and financial inclusion of the masses, has launched an internship programme for differently-abled persons, with the aim to create a diverse pipeline of candidates as potential workforce for the banking industry, simultaneously supporting them to elevate their quality of life.

This initiative was launched in presence of Rehan Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer of SCBPL, Millicent Clarke, Regional Head of Human Resources, Africa and Middle East, and Muhammad Umer, Country Head of HR SCBPL and was attended by our existing differently-abled colleagues who also shared their journey and experiences at the Bank.

Rehan Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited said, “Our newly launched Internship Programme for differently-abled persons is a key milestone in our efforts to provide them with equal access and opportunity to participate in economic activities and realise their full potential.

This initiative is supported with improved infrastructure, service delivery and use of innovative technologies and is part of our Futuremakers Inclusive Employability Programme which is critical for embedding Diversity and Inclusion priorities within our footprint. This is also in line with the Central Bank’s agenda of Financial Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities, and we are confident that it will open more doors and opportunities to develop further as we move forward.”