HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

KARACHI: A businessman has offered Pakistan Hockey Federation to organise a month-long training camp in Dubai for the...
Ag AFPLONDON: Arsenal remain two points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 win at Leicester on...
LONDON: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said there is no Hollywood ending in sight to his side’s struggles after a 0-0...
MIAMI: Argentine World Cup-winner Thiago Almada scored two brilliant stoppage time goals as Atlanta United beat the...
ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association has requested the Pakistan Sports Board to initiate an inquiry into...
MARSEILLE: Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, eleventh in the world, will face Benjamin Bonzi in the final of the ATP 250...
Comments