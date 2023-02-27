 
Monday February 27, 2023
Sports

HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

February 27, 2023

TEAM P W L D NR POINTS NRR

Multan Sultans 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.844

Islamabad United 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.049

Lahore Qalandars 4 3 1 0 0 6 ­­0.463

Karachi Kings 6 2 4 0 0 4 0.862

Peshawar Zalmi 5 2 3 0 0 4 -1.332

Quetta Gladiators 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.977

