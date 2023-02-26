Junior doctors in England to stage three-day strike from March 13

LONDON: Tens of thousands of junior doctors in England will take strike action for three days from March 13 in a dispute over pay, the British Medical Association (BMA) said on Saturday, adding to a series of walkouts by other staff in a strained health system.

“We are demoralized, angry and no longer willing to work for wages that have seen a real terms decline of over 26 percent in the past 15 years,” the BMA said in a statement.

“This, together with the stress and exhaustion of working in an NHS in crisis, has brought us to this moment, brought us to a 72-hour walk out.”