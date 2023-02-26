Junior doctors in England to stage three-day strike from March 13

LONDON: Tens of thousands of junior doctors in England will take strike action for three days from March 13 in a dispute over pay, the British Medical Association (BMA) said on Saturday, adding to a series of walkouts by other staff in a strained health system.
“We are demoralized, angry and no longer willing to work for wages that have seen a real terms decline of over 26 percent in the past 15 years,” the BMA said in a statement.
“This, together with the stress and exhaustion of working in an NHS in crisis, has brought us to this moment, brought us to a 72-hour walk out.”
MOSCOW: The head of Russia´s Wagner mercenary group said his fighters on Saturday captured another village near...
ISTANBUL: Fears of another major earthquake have been rekindled in Istanbul since the February 6 disaster that hit...
TEHRAN: An Iranian general warned his country is still seeking to kill former US president Donald Trump and his...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s ruling coalition was in turmoil on Saturday after the prime minister said he planned to support a...
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he does not “anticipate a major initiative” from China to...
TUNIS: Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Tunisian capital on Saturday to denounce President Kais Saied,...
Comments