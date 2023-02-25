PML-N again attacking judiciary: Elahi

LAHORE: Former assembly members Mehboob Sultan, Rana Nazir, Asad Zaman, Secretary District Bar Association Nankana Sahib Roy Rizwan Ali and others met former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi here on Friday.

They congratulated Elahi on joining the PTI. In the meeting, Rana Shehbaz, Sadaf Butt, Tanveer Butt, advocates Qasim Mushtaq, Khadim Hussain, Asif Ali Bhatti, Mubasher Nisar, Rana Ejaz, Nasir Abbas, Ahsan Khan, Rabail Khan, Shajar Abbas, Abdul Majeed and Abdul Rasheed Booti were present.

Elahi said that under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N was once again attacking the judiciary. The PMLN always tries to make institutions controversial and puts pressure on people to hide their weaknesses. The cases of missing persons are being reported again, which is a matter of concern. “Under the leadership of Imran Khan, we will neither allow the judiciary to be affected nor allow the nation to be divided, the decision taken by people is right. Both the governor and the Election Commission are running away from their powers. If they cannot announce the date for elections, they should tell who will announce it. Punjab and KP Assemblies have been dissolved, now elections will be held in anyway.

Elahi said: “We are all praying for the recovery of Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, and we also request the higher judiciary to issue orders for his recovery.” He said the registration of fake cases and appointments and transfers did not come under the jurisdiction of the caretaker government. Due to the incompetence of the federal government, the country is currently suffering from a severe political and economic crisis. The PDM government has bankrupted the country.