NAVTTC trains over 100,000 youth as contribution to national development

Islamabad: National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has equipped over 100,000 youth with income-generating skills for employment generation, economic development and productivity.

NAVTTC has made significant achievements and has elevated the quality of Skills and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) training in Pakistan under Chairman Shahid Khan and former Executive Director NAVTTC, Sajid Baloch.

NAVTTC has equipped youth with in-demand income-generating technical and High Tech IT Skills trainings in cutting-edge technologies like Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Apps and Game Development, Cyber Security, Industrial Automation, Cloud Computing, Mechatronics, E-Commerce and beautician etc.

NAVTTC has already trained 143,000 highly skilled professionals, with 71 per cent employment; 75,268 have been trained in Hi-Tech Digital IT skills; and 53,598 in conventional trades.

Over 13,000 NAVTTC skilled and certified youth got employed abroad and are earning billions to improve the national economy. NAVTTC has also launched the highly promising Matric-Tech and Middle Tech programmes for skills education in formal education schools.

Takamol Saudi Arabia and NAVTTC Pakistan are partnering in the joint skills testing and certification programme called ‘Skills Verification Programme’ (SVP), for ensuring a competent skilled workforce and employment.

More than 2,500 youth has been tested/certified and got employed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. NAVTTC pioneered a fully automated software-based system for SVP, which is being implemented as a global best practice by Takamol Saudi Arabia in other countries of Asia.

NAVTTC is empowering the expatriate Pakistani skilled workforce with globally recognised skill certification, by enhancing the prospects in international labour market employment/skill visa opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, including KSA, thereby providing income, enhancing their quality of life, and earning precious foreign remittance. NAVTTC has developed a skilled workforce and jobs portal, National Employment Exchange Tool (NEXT) i.e. jobs.gov.pk which is fully operationalised, with available data of 458,959 skilled youth with 689,878 jobs posted from 1,085 employers.