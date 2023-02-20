Women teachers resent double exam duties in far-off places

Islamabad: Women teachers of the junior sections of Islamabad model colleges have resented double duties assigned to them by the Federal Directorate of Education for the forthcoming annual examinations of primary and middle standards at distant places.

Exams for both primary and middle standards are going to start on February 27.

Some teachers of Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) G-10/4 have been asked to perform duty at IMCB F-11/1 and IMCB F-10/3. The teachers of IMCG I-10/4 are asked to perform duty at IMCG G-10/2. Similarly, the teachers working at IMCG I-8/4 and IMCB I-8/3 have been deputed to IMCB I-10/1.

Women teachers told 'The News' that for the first time, they were assigned double invigilation duties at distant colleges. They said earlier, both the grades V and VIII examinations were conducted by separate invigilation staff.

The teachers said invigilators would have to conduct both exams in two shifts i.e. morning shift for class-V students and the evening shift for class-VIII students.

They said many of them selected for examination duties would perform duty at distant colleges, which would cost them a lot due to a recent surge in petrol prices.

“It's beyond me why authorities don't take us [teachers] into confidence about double duties in advance. In previous examinations, we were assigned single duty only but this time, authorities have assigned us double duty. This is the first time, we have been deputed in distant places to conduct examinations. The teachers have to do this duty willy-nilly. FDE should facilitate the teachers and not make them suffer. They must be given the right to decide if they want to volunteer to work as invigilators outside their colleges,” a teacher said. Another teacher said, “Transportation cost has increased due to the price hike of petrol but the conveyance allowance of teachers has not been increased since 2008. The FDE should adopt the policy of cost minimization to conduct examinations but unfortunately, it has adopted the cost maximization policy instead."

She said in the current session, teachers should perform duties in their place of duty or the teachers should at least be deputed at examination centres close to their colleges and residences because commuting costs are too high.

Another teacher lamented that he had been appointed invigilator for both shifts. "I don’t know how it will be possible for me to work till late evening because I have my small kids to handle and it is impossible for me to perform duties at a distant place along with my children," she said. The teachers urged the FDE to provide a transport vehicle for travelling to and from the exam centre.