PAF JF-17, F-16 roar in skies for Spears of Victory, 2023 drill

ISLAMABAD: A contingent of Pakistan Air Force participated in the ‘Exercise Spears of Victory, 2023’ which concluded at the Air War Centre, Dhahran (King Abdulaziz Air Base), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The PAF contingent consisted of pride of Pakistan JF-17 Thunder and F-16 aircraft, which roared in the aerial boundaries of KSA while participating in the exercise. The exercise also witnessed the participation of modern fighter jets and support elements from PAF and friendly countries. Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, witnessed the closing ceremony of the exercise and appreciated the efforts of PAF for making the exercise a great success. The third version of the exercise started in the Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia during the first week of February. Besides the host country Saudi Arabia, air forces from Bahrain, Greece, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, the UK and the US took part in the event.