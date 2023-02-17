 
close
Friday February 17, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

February 17, 2023

TEAM P W L D NR POINTS NRR

Multan Sultans 2 1 1 0 0 2 1.382

Islamabad United 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.059

Peshawar Zalmi 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.100

Lahore Qalandars 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.050

Karachi Kings 2 0 2 0 0 0 -­­0.585

Quetta Gladiators 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.722

Comments