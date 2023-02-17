SECP, PSX discuss relaunch of new trading system

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman Akif Saeed met with representatives of the brokerage industry on Thursday to deliberate relaunch of new trading system (NTS) at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), a statement said.

The chairman was accompanied by SECP commissioner Abdul Rehman Warraich and the SECP team, including Musarat Jabeen, executive director, chairman’s secretariat, and Asif Iqbal, head of department, PRDD-SMD.

The SECP chief and his team were apprised of the experiences, including the issues and challenges, faced by brokerage houses during mock tests of Jade Trading Terminal (JTT) and other ancillary systems that have recently been conducted by PSX to ensure successful testing of the functionalities and speed prior to going-live with NTS.

Saeed stressed the importance of continuous collaboration and communication amongst all stakeholders for the successful re-launch of NTS at PSX.

Further, he also ensured to provide necessary support to all relevant stakeholders, as a timely and smooth launch of the NTS is critical for the introduction of new products, the development of the derivative market, and the overall progress of the capital market in Pakistan.