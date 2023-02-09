CTD arrests ‘Daesh commander’

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police on Wednesday arrested an alleged commander of Daesh during a raid in Karachi.

According to the Sindh CTD spokesperson, the suspect, namely Abdul Malik, son of Ibrahim, was arrested during a raid conducted in Korangi Industrial Area. A 30bore pistol was also found on him.

The spokesperson said the suspect is an Afghan citizen and was working for Daesh in Karachi to generate funds for the banned organisations, particularly during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said Malik has been associated with ISIS since 2011, often collects donations and sends them to Afghanistan during Ramazan. Separately, Rangers personnel, in collaboration with police, arrested two operatives of a dacoits’ group, which has become a symbol of fear in areas from Sabzi Mandi to Sohrab Goth. The suspects, identified as Alam Khan Mehsud and Adil Mehsud, committed more than 300 incidents of crime in a few months, and took the lives of four citizens.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, Weapons and motorcycles were also recovered from the possession of the suspects. In recent incidents, the suspects’ group had killed four citizens and injured one while he was resisting a mugging bid. One of their companions, namely Bilal Afghani, was killed in an encounter with Rangers on December 26. The head of the gang is Shams Mehsud, who used to provide arms to the operatives for the incidents. Shams Mehsud is also responsible for disposing of stolen mobile phones and motorcycles and have committed more than three hundred incidents of crime.