Petrol short supply irks motorists

LAHORE: In about a week, people have to bear the brunt of petroleum products’ short supply in view of its possible price hike.

Most of petrol filling stations have been resorted to rationing fuel due to its lesser supply. Motorcyclists are only being sold Rs200 petrol amid long queues of people at the petrol pumps while car owners could buy fuel of just Rs2000 at once.

The sale of petrol and diesel at the petrol pumps has virtually been stopped as oil marketing companies failed to ensure smooth availability of fuel. The situation is said to be more grim at towns and small cities across the province and the district administration has completely failed to ensure fuel sale at filling stations.

Khidmat Marakiz: On the directions of Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana, citizens are being provided state-of-the-art online facilities. Around 42,491 citizens have been facilitated from Khidmat Marakiz of Lahore Police during the present year till now. Accordingly, 4,739 character whereas 6,690 police verification certificates have been issued during this year.

Around 9,836 citizens have been facilitated at Police Khidmat Centre of DIG Operations office, 7,747 at facilitation centre, Gulberg, 4,840 at Iqbal Town, 2,790 at Greater Iqbal Park, 2,166 at Town Hall, 1,774 at LCCI, 5,556 at Arfa Karim, 1,854 at Lahore High Court whereas 4,131 applications were submitted at recently inaugurated facilitation centre at Bahria Town.

Moreover, 1,025 citizens were facilitated at Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz as well. CCPO Lahore said that citizens were provided 14 services, including police character certificate, verification and registration of employees and tenants, renewal of driving licence under one roof at the Khidmat Centres.