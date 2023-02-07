Traders want representation in KP interim setup

PESHAWAR: The traders community on Monday complained for not given any representation in the KP caretaker setup.

Chairing a meeting here, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traders Union President Malik Mehr Illahi said that step motherly treatment had been meted out to the traders and business community while picking up caretakers minister for the provincial cabinet.

Provincial general secretary Ihsan Bacha from Mardan, Iftikhar Hussain from Charsadda, Saeed Bakhsh Saraf from Nowshera, Shahnawaz from Abbottabad and traders’ leaders from other districts of KP attended the meeting.

They said that the caretaker government should have picked up a representative from the trader community so the projects left halfway could have been completed.The speakers said that traders had always preferred the interest of the country and welcomed the government policies despite facing losses.

The participants expressed concern over the economic meltdown, deteriorating law and order, price-hike, inflation, rising prices of petroleum products, gas and electricity and taxes.They urged the government to bring down the prices of POL, power and gas and taxes so that conducive environment could be created for the businesses and provide relief to the masses.