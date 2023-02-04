Escaping the carrousel

This refers to the article ‘A process of digging graves’ by Raoof Hasan (February 3, 2023). I do not share the writer’s assumption that general elections will solve our current problems. We know that the parties now in charge, through their corruption and mismanagement, helped bring the country to where it stands.

Unfortunately, the same can be said of the PTI. In my opinion, our only path forward is via an empowered technocratic set up.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi