Sheikh Rashid arrested in Islamabad

Sheikh Rashid talking to the newsmen after being arrested by Islamabad police in pre-dawn raid on his residence on February 2, 2023. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid has been arrested from his residence in a private housing society in Islamabad by the Murree police, Rashid’s nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafique said. A top police officer confirmed to The News that the former interior minister has been arrested.



A case was registered against the former federal minister in Islamabad’s Aabpara police station for hurling allegations at former president Asif Ali Zardari for hatching a plot to assassinate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

Rashid’s Lal Haveli has also been in the limelight after the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) sealed seven units including two units of Lal Haveli and five adjoining units on January 30.

Sources told Geo News that, a contingent of the police reached the former interior minister’s house to arrest him. The AML chief would be handed over to the Islamabad police, the sources said. Reacting to the arrest, PTI Chairman Imran Khan took to Twitter to “strongly condemn the arrest. “Never in our history have we had such a biased, vindictive caretaker govt appointed by totally discredited ECP. Question is can Pak afford a street movement which we are being pushed towards at a time when we have been bankrupted by Imported Govt,” he added.